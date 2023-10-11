North Korea blames Israel for latest conflict with Palestine

ANKARA - North Korea on Tuesday accused Isra­el of escalating the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas and said its consequences of “Israel’s ceaseless criminal ac­tions” against the people of Palestine. “A large scale armed conflict has occurred between Hamas of Palestine and Israel,” Seoul-based Yonhap News re­ported, citing Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Ko­rea’s ruling party. “The inter­national community calls the conflict the consequence of Is­rael’s ceaseless criminal ac­tions against the people of Pal­estine. Fundamental solution is an independent Palestinian state,” added the Rodong Sin­mun article. Earlier, the news­paper had also criticized Israe­li soldiers for actions against Palestinians. Gaza-based re­sistance group Hamas early on Saturday launched Opera­tion Al-Aqsa Flood against Is­rael, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occu­pied East Jerusalem and grow­ing settler violence.