OIC special envoy for Kashmir arrives today

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kash­mir Yousef Aldobeay along with his three-member delegation is arriving in Islamabad today on a four-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Permanent Representa­tive of Pakistan to OIC, Ambas­sador Fawad Sher, met the en­voy in Jeddah the other day and briefed him on the outline of the visit and also the precarious sit­uation in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO­JK). During the three-day visit, which is being hosted by Paki­stan, the Special Envoy will hold meetings with the Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership, interact with the true representatives of the Kashmiri people, and deliver talks at think tanks. The Special Envoy will also conduct a visit to the Line of Control (LoC). At the LoC, he would meet the ref­ugees from IIOJK and victims of cross-LoC Indian shelling to as­sess the gravity of the situation by listening to their experiences first-hand. The Special Envoy’s visit to AJK was mandated by the OIC Plan of Action (POA) on Jammu and Kashmir adopted by the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in March 2022. The Special En­voy earlier visited Pakistan and AJK in March 2020 and Novem­ber 2021.