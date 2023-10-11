OIC special envoy for Kashmir arrives today

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay along with his three-member delegation is arriving in Islamabad today on a four-day visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Permanent Representative of Pakistan to OIC, Ambassador Fawad Sher, met the envoy in Jeddah the other day and briefed him on the outline of the visit and also the precarious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). During the three-day visit, which is being hosted by Pakistan, the Special Envoy will hold meetings with the Pakistani and Kashmiri leadership, interact with the true representatives of the Kashmiri people, and deliver talks at think tanks. The Special Envoy will also conduct a visit to the Line of Control (LoC). At the LoC, he would meet the refugees from IIOJK and victims of cross-LoC Indian shelling to assess the gravity of the situation by listening to their experiences first-hand. The Special Envoy’s visit to AJK was mandated by the OIC Plan of Action (POA) on Jammu and Kashmir adopted by the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad in March 2022. The Special Envoy earlier visited Pakistan and AJK in March 2020 and November 2021.