 Otis Khan confident ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia 

LAHORE - Otis Khan, the forward of the Pakistan football team, is eager to excel in the crucial World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia, expressing his hopes for a successful performance.

Speaking highly of their preparation and belief in the team’s abilities, Otis Khan said: “We know it will be a difficult game. Cambodia is a formidable side and has prepared well for the match, but I always believe in us 100 percent and we must fight till the end, focusing on executing our roles as a cohesive unit.

“The foreign coach possesses a vast knowledge of football, and he has implemented an excellent structure within the team. I firmly believe that if we stick to our game plan given by our coach and try to give our best, we can record a win against Cambodia,” he added.

Recognizing that they are the underdogs, having never won a World Cup Qualifier before, the national team player termed this challenge as an opportunity. “Preparation is going really well, and our training sessions are detailed, with each player understanding their responsibilities.

“I have a great belief in my team, and I believe we can emerge victorious in this game and create history. It’s something we’re all striving for, and we understand the significant opportunities that victory will bring, both individually and as a team. We must give our all – fight, run, and leave everything on the field for Pakistan,” said Otis Khan.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper coach Rogerio Ramos and diaspora players including Abdullah Iqbal, Harun Hamid, Easah Suliman, Yousuf Butt, Abdul Samad and Rahis Nabi have already integrated themselves into the squad in Cambodia.