Pak Army will provide full support for actions against illegal activities: COAS

QUETTA - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar Tuesday em­phasised that socio-econom­ic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.

He stated this while attend­ing Provincial Apex Committee, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Quetta on Wednesday.

The forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, an­ti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, securi­ty of foreign nationals employed on CPEC and non-CPEC projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan. The prime minister expressed con­fidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured full support of the feder­al government.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said SIFC initiatives taken at the federal level should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area. He said Balochistan is rich in mines and minerals and development in this sec­tor will generate econom­ic activity and job oppor­tunities for the people of the area. The prime min­ister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the initiatives. General Syed Asim Munir, on the oc­casion, highlighted that Army will provide full support in concert with Law Enforcement Agen­cies and other govern­ment departments for en­forcement actions against spectrum of illegal activi­ties with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities. The par­ticipants affirmed that state institutions, gov­ernment departments and people are united for progress and prosperi­ty of the province. Earli­er, upon arrival, the prime minister and the army chief were received by the chief minister of Baloch­istan and the Commander Balochistan Corps.