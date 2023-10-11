Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army will provide full support for actions against illegal activities: COAS

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Gen Syed Asim Munir briefed on security operations in Quetta n PM says SIFC initiatives taken at federal level should have trickledown effect in each province

Pak Army will provide full support for actions against illegal activities: COAS
Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar Tuesday em­phasised that socio-econom­ic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.

He stated this while attend­ing Provincial Apex Committee, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mar­dan Khan Domki and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Quetta on Wednesday.

The forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, an­ti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, securi­ty of foreign nationals employed on CPEC and non-CPEC projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan. The prime minister expressed con­fidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured full support of the feder­al government.

Death toll from flash floods in Indian Himalayas climbs to 74

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said SIFC initiatives taken at the federal level should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area. He said Balochistan is rich in mines and minerals and development in this sec­tor will generate econom­ic activity and job oppor­tunities for the people of the area. The prime min­ister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the initiatives. General Syed Asim Munir, on the oc­casion, highlighted that Army will provide full support in concert with Law Enforcement Agen­cies and other govern­ment departments for en­forcement actions against spectrum of illegal activi­ties with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities. The par­ticipants affirmed that state institutions, gov­ernment departments and people are united for progress and prosperi­ty of the province. Earli­er, upon arrival, the prime minister and the army chief were received by the chief minister of Baloch­istan and the Commander Balochistan Corps.

PPP calls to facilitate women for registration in electoral rolls

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023