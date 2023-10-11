Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Pakistan Railways to turn Rawalpindi Station into  economic hub

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Railways, Communication & Maritime, Shahid Ashraf Tarar has said that Rawalpindi Railway station would be upgraded and commercialized to make it an economic hub.
He was chairing a meeting at Ministry of Railways, Islamabad to review up-gradation and commercialization plan of Rawalpindi railway station. The federal minister stated that railway stations will remain important commercial hubs in the future, earning substantial revenue and generating economic opportunities at large scale. The value addition to Rawalpindi Railway Station and its surroundings would make it commercially viable and would generate significant revenues for all the stakeholders involved. 
He was of the view that by improving passenger facilities and the the up-gradation, Rawalpindi railway station can become a business hub.

OUR STAFF REPORT

