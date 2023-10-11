Pakistan stands out in supporting Palestine cause

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has stood firmly with the Palestinians amid the escalating violence in the region. Top Paki­stani leadership has urged the in­ternational community to wake up and stop the war which could potentially expand. President Arif Alvi called on the internation­al community to take an active role in alleviating the tensions between Israel and Palestine.

He expressed deep concern over the es­calating violence in the region, emphasizing the need for maximum re­straint to prevent further blood­shed and loss of life. He urged an immediate ceasefire, highlight­ing that continued hostilities be­tween Palestine and Israel would only increase the suffering of the people. President Alvi urged the in­ternational community to prevent further escalation of the conflict and work towards a long-overdue peaceful resolution, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international law. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq stressed that resolving the Palestine issue according to the aspirations of its people is essential for peace in the Middle East. He called for an im­mediate end to Israel’s actions and reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution.

Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, expressed deep con­cern over the hostilities, urging Is­rael to cease its oppression in Palestine. He called for the creation of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, in line with UN resolutions.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch empha­sized Pakistan’s consis­tent stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for a two-state solution. Pakistan maintains that a sovereign State of Pales­tine should be established on pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Pakistan called on the interna­tional community to intervene, protect civilians, and work towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

Political leaders including Paki­stan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Sheh­baz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, expressed solidar­ity with the Palestinian people and called for an end to Israel’s “occu­pation and oppression.”

Yesterday, thousands marched in Islamabad, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slo­gans. Similar rallies took place in other parts of the country as part of ‘Palestine solidarity week.’

The rallies aimed to show Paki­stan’s unwavering support for Pal­estinians and condemn Israel’s ac­tions. They called for an end to the double standards observed by the international community.

The events illustrated Pakistan’s strong stance on the Israel-Pales­tine conflict, emphasizing the need for international intervention and a peaceful resolution in line with UN resolutions and international law.

Pakistan has been a staunch sup­porter of the Palestinians for de­cades and has always advocated for a peaceful solution to the long­standing issue.

Pakistan’s support to the Pales­tinians, at a time when the whole western world stands with Israel, demonstrates its commitment to the cause.