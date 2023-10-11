Pakistan stands out in supporting Palestine cause

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has stood firmly with the Palestinians amid the escalating violence in the region. Top Pakistani leadership has urged the international community to wake up and stop the war which could potentially expand. President Arif Alvi called on the international community to take an active role in alleviating the tensions between Israel and Palestine.
He expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the region, emphasizing the need for maximum restraint to prevent further bloodshed and loss of life. He urged an immediate ceasefire, highlighting that continued hostilities between Palestine and Israel would only increase the suffering of the people. President Alvi urged the international community to prevent further escalation of the conflict and work towards a long-overdue peaceful resolution, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international law. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq stressed that resolving the Palestine issue according to the aspirations of its people is essential for peace in the Middle East. He called for an immediate end to Israel’s actions and reiterated Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution.
Caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, expressed deep concern over the hostilities, urging Israel to cease its oppression in Palestine. He called for the creation of a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, in line with UN resolutions.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s consistent stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for a two-state solution. Pakistan maintains that a sovereign State of Palestine should be established on pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.
Pakistan called on the international community to intervene, protect civilians, and work towards lasting peace in the Middle East.
Political leaders including Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for an end to Israel’s “occupation and oppression.”
Yesterday, thousands marched in Islamabad, carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans. Similar rallies took place in other parts of the country as part of ‘Palestine solidarity week.’
The rallies aimed to show Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinians and condemn Israel’s actions. They called for an end to the double standards observed by the international community.
The events illustrated Pakistan’s strong stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing the need for international intervention and a peaceful resolution in line with UN resolutions and international law.
Pakistan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinians for decades and has always advocated for a peaceful solution to the longstanding issue.
Pakistan’s support to the Palestinians, at a time when the whole western world stands with Israel, demonstrates its commitment to the cause.