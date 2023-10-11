Palestine a burning issue for over one billion Muslims in world: Siraj

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq called on various prominent religious scholars in Karachi, here on Tuesday, inviting them to Alaqsa Palestine March to be held on Sunday, October 15 to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine. The JI supremo called on Mufti Taqi Usmani at Jamia Darul Aloom, Karachi and Maulana Muhammad Salman Banori, the administrator of Jamia Darul Aloom Alislamia, Binori Town at his office.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Landhi Town Chairman Abdul Jameel, Jamiat Ittehad-e-Ulema Karachi President Maulana Abdul Waheed and JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari were accompanying the JI Pakistan Ameer. Mufti Taqi Usmani and Maulana Muhammad Salman warmly welcomed the delegation led by Haq at their respective seminaries and expressed unconditional support for the cause. Haq also invited the scholars to the National Consultation Summit to be hosted by the JI in Islamabad on October 16 over the issue of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that the holy land of Palestine has been clutched by Israel and the illegal state of Israel has practically converted the Gaza Strip into the largest jail in the known history of mankind. Palestinians have been compelled to live under inhumane conditions and are facing religious cleansing as Israel control all the borders of Gaza, allowing less than needed essential goods to pass through the borders, he said.

Apart from besiege of Gaza, he continued, the United States backed Israel target civilian population in airstrikes on every other day. The people of Palestine have opted for the path of resistance as their due right and the last ditch effort to end the inhumane besiege.