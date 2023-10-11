PCB announces Pakistan U19 team management for home series against SL U19 

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed Pakistan U19 team management for the home series against Sri Lanka U19 set to be played in Karachi from 15 October. The series will consist of a solitary four-day match, followed by five 50-over matches. Former international cricketer Shahid Anwar will head the six-member team management. 55-year-old Shahid has had one international appearance in the national kit which came against England in an ODI in 1996. He has since then been appointed in various coaching capacities at domestic level. The squad will assemble at the team hotel later tonight and train at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi for the following two days. The training schedule will be released in due course. Pakistan U19 squad for four-day match - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Huzaifa Ayub, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Zubair, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahmeer Ali, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz.