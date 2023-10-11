Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PCB announces Pakistan U19 team management for home series against SL U19 

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 11, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed Pakistan U19 team management for the home series against Sri Lanka U19 set to be played in Karachi from 15 October. The series will consist of a solitary four-day match, followed by five 50-over matches. Former international cricketer Shahid Anwar will head the six-member team management. 55-year-old Shahid has had one international appearance in the national kit which came against England in an ODI in 1996. He has since then been appointed in various coaching capacities at domestic level. The squad will assemble at the team hotel later tonight and train at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi for the following two days. The training schedule will be released in due course. Pakistan U19 squad for four-day match - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Huzaifa Ayub, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Zubair, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahmeer Ali, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz. 

Death toll from flash floods in Indian Himalayas climbs to 74

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023