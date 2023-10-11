PDM chief and PML-N president discuss free and fair elections

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

During their discussion on the current political situation, they emphasised the importance of transparent, free, and fair elections. Besides, the PDM leader conveyed his well wishes for the return of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Muslim League (N). Both leaders agreed to continue their consultations and cooperation.



Shehbaz Sharif stressed that working together is essential to address the country's challenges. They both acknowledged that during the past 16 months, all political parties prioritised saving the nation from financial crisis over politics.

During their conversation, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for unity, talks, and cooperation to lead Pakistan out of its current crises. He anticipated the strengthening of the political and democratic system upon Nawaz Sharif's return.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his optimism about Nawaz Sharif's return, labeling it as good news for Pakistan. He also criticised the unjust persecution of Nawaz Sharif and his family, characterising it as a dark and unfortunate chapter in the nation's history.

Various political figures, including Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting.