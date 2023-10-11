Wednesday, October 11, 2023
PIA privatisation, Reko Diq shares sale not caretakers’ mandate: PPP

Demands immediate Senate session to discuss privatisation

Imran Mukhtar
October 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday once again demanded of the caretaker government to summon the Senate in no time to discuss the on-going privatisation process of state-owned entities after the party’s two attempts to requisition the house were thwarted in the recent past. Former Chairman Senate and PPP Senator Mian Raza Rab­bani while making the call said that the Senate has not been summoned by the caretaker government since it assumed office, thus denying any form of accountability of its actions or exercise of powers. 

“The Senate provides parliamentary account­ability and oversight over all institutions of the state, during the term of the caretaker govern­ment,” he said. He said that the selling of gov­ernment shares in the Reko Diq gold and copper mining project and the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other public sector entities is not within the mandate of the caretaker government nor permissible under the law. The Senate should discuss these matters immediately, he also said. The increase in terror­ism and the price hike are other issues that need to be debated by the house, he added.

