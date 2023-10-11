Planning minister reviews progress on CPEC projects in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed on Tuesday reviewed progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being carried out in Gwadar, directing the ministries and divisions concerned to further accelerate the work-pace.

The minister gave these directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress over CPEC projects in Gwadar. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Chief Economist, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority, Director General Gwadar Development Authority and other representatives from various ministries.

The representatives of various ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing over the implementation status of their respective projects in Gwadar. All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, Distribution of 2,000 Boat engines to fishermen of Gwadar, Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission line (via Nag-Basima) which connect Markran with National Grid, New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China-Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region. The planning minister said the interim government was committed to implement the CPEC projects. In the recent budget the allocation for Balochistan has been doubled which indicated the federal government is committed to uplift the province.

Several projects had been completed in Balochistan related to the education, health, social sectors to facilitate the people of Balochistan, said the minister while reiterating that the government would continue its efforts to uplift the province. During the meeting, officials from the interior ministry gave a detailed briefing over the security of Chinese working in Pakistan. Sami Saeed asked the relevant ministry and provincial governments to further beef up the security to avoid any untoward incidents.