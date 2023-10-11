PM Kakar to visit China on 16th for BRI summit

ISLAMABAD - China will hold the 3rd summit on internation­al cooperation under the Belt and Road Ini­tiative (BRI) on 17-18 October in Beijing.

Diplomatic sources said China will host this summit, which will be an important platform for developing coopera­tion under this initiative.

Prime Minister An­waar ul Haq Kakar would lead the Pakistani delegation in the sum­mit and would arrive in Beijing on 16th October.

The sources said this is not only the highlight in commemorative events to mark the BRI’s 10th anniversary, but also an important platform for all partners to plan high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Sev­eral leaders from around the world including Pres­ident Vladimir Putin, are expected to attend the summit as China has in­vited leaders for more than 50 countries of Asia, Middle East, Europe, Af­rica and Latin America. The 1st Belt and Road Fo­rum was held in Beijing in May 2017 with the par­ticipation of top officials from Russia, China and 28 countries of Eurasia, Af­rica and Latin America. The 2nd forum took place in the Chinese capital in April 2019. Chinese Pres­ident Xi Jinping launched the Belt and Road initia­tive in 2013.