PM Kakar to visit China on 16th for BRI summit

ISLAMABAD - China will hold the 3rd summit on international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on 17-18 October in Beijing.
Diplomatic sources said China will host this summit, which will be an important platform for developing cooperation under this initiative.
Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar would lead the Pakistani delegation in the summit and would arrive in Beijing on 16th October.
The sources said this is not only the highlight in commemorative events to mark the BRI’s 10th anniversary, but also an important platform for all partners to plan high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. Several leaders from around the world including President Vladimir Putin, are expected to attend the summit as China has invited leaders for more than 50 countries of Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America. The 1st Belt and Road Forum was held in Beijing in May 2017 with the participation of top officials from Russia, China and 28 countries of Eurasia, Africa and Latin America. The 2nd forum took place in the Chinese capital in April 2019. Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Belt and Road initiative in 2013.