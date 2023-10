PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar on Tuesday lauded the Pakistan Cricket Team for making the highest run chase in World Cup history to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

“What a memorable run chase to finish Paki­stan vs Sri Lanka cricket match of World Cup 2023,” the prime minister wrote on social me­dia platform X.

“Well done team Green on winning today’s match and the hearts of the whole nation. Great performance. Continue making us proud,” he remarked. At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi In­ternational Cricket Stadium, Pakistan chased down a target of 345 in 48.2 overs, with Rizwan scoring an undefeated 131 and Shafique mak­ing 113 to better the previous successful chase of 328 set by Ireland when they stunned En­gland at the 2011 World Cup.