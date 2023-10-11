PPP believes in equal rights and equality for all citizens in country: Bilawal

KARACHI-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged that as a nation, more efforts are still needed to ensure the education and safety of young girls in our country, adding that the entire nation has to work together to prevent issues like discrimination against girls, domestic violence, forced labour and early marriages.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, said that the girl children of Pakistan are also brave and talented like Pakistani women. He said that the government and the society are bound to provide a friendly and harmonious environment including better education and health facilities to the girl child. “If given a better environment and opportunity to exercise their due rights, our girls have the potential to change the situation,” he noted.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP believes in equal rights and equality for all citizens in the country. He said that the founding chairman of the party and the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, introduced progressive thinking and policies for women at the government level for the first time in the country. “The Constitution of 1973, Shaheed Bhutto’s great gift to the nation, “encourages full participation of women in all spheres of national life,” he pointed out.

Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, despite her two shortest tenures in government, took revolutionary steps for the progress and empowerment of Pakistani women and girls, including legislation to protect women’s rights. Be it the former federal government under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari or the provincial government in Sindh, the PPP governments have always prioritized the progress and empowerment of women of all ages, including young girls. Initiatives such as Waseela-e-Taleem Program under the umbrella of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and scholarships for poor female students in Sindh reflect the commitment of our party to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision and mission.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that Pakistani women should be empowered and come forward in every field of life, and to transform this dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto into sustainable development, it is necessary to ensure better education and protection of our young daughters and sisters. “The PPP’s next government, which will be formed as a result of the victory in the upcoming general elections, will use all possible resources for the development of each and every girl child in a conducive environment, because in this way we can move towards sustainable development and a prosperous future,” he vowed.