PPP calls for abolishing death penalty

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday called for abol­ishing the death penalty. On the eve of ‘World Day Against Death Penalty,’ the PPP said until the death penalty is abolished as a result of a larger public debate on the efficacy of death penalty in deterring crime the victims be given right to proper defence and protected against torture for extracting confes­sion. President of the PPP Human Rights Cell Far­hatullah Babar said the number of crimes carrying the death penalty must be drastically decreased from the present 33 and juveniles and mentally challenged persons be spared from execution.

“Legal and consular services to migrant Paki­stani workers be ensured and the procedure for mercy petitions against executions streamlined,” he said. Babar said that studies showed that Paki­stan executed only the poorest and the most mar­ginalized whose fair trial rights were often violated and convicts were tortured in the broken criminal justice system. The PPP leader said that sometime back two brothers accused of murder were acquit­ted by the Supreme Court after years on death row but only after they had been hanged.