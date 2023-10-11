President calls for fair, free elections

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the upcoming general elections should be free, fair, transparent and inclusive. He emphasized that all political par­ties and their leadership should be given equal op­portunities to participate in the election process to strengthen democracy in the country. “Democracy becomes meaningless if people are not able to elect leaders of their choice”, he added. The President ex­pressed these views while talking to the former fed­eral minister and Senator Muhammad Ali Durrani, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

The President was of the view that there was a dire need for political, institutional and stakehold­ers unity in the country to battle the difficulties on all possible fronts, including that of economy. “Bit­terness must end and give way to cooperation and forgiveness,” he said. He stated that difficult deci­sions needed backing of the people and their par­ticipative ownership. He further said that the forthcoming general elections provided a good op­portunity to create the vibrancy needed to rebuild our country.

The President also appreciated the statements given across the spectrum by all political leaders that there should be a level playing field as only this single issue of inclusivity was the essence of democracy.