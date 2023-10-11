Wednesday, October 11, 2023
PSCA apprehends thief

Staff Reporter
October 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The surveillance team of Punjab Safe Cities Authority has arrested a thief red-handed. According to a spokesman for the PSCA, they caught a thief in the act as he attempted to break into a premises. The Safe City moni­toring team noticed the theft and promptly alerted the police. As a result of swift action by the police, the suspect was appre­hended on the spot, and he is now in custody. He said the Safe City camera surveillance team continues to be a valuable asset in apprehending criminals. He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities to 15.

