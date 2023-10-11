Punjab govt mulls holiday on Wednesday to combat smog

LAHORE - The provincial government of Punjab in Pakistan is considering a proposal for a weekly Wednesday holiday to combat smog. This measure aims to reduce pollution levels and improve air quality in the region. Under this proposal, markets, universities, schools, banks, traffic, and offices would be closed every Wednesday, starting from the following week.
However, there has been some confusion among citizens regarding the implementation date of this decision. The Commissioner’s Office clarified that the new policy would take effect from the upcoming week, pending approval from the provincial cabinet. Until then, all educational institutions, markets, and offices would remain open on Wednesdays. Additionally, there is a proposal for “work from home” arrangements in educational institutions and offices, which has been submitted to the Punjab government. The final decision on these measures will be made by the provincial government.
The Commissioner of Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, emphasized the importance of taking businessmen into confidence when making these decisions. He also pledged strict action against uncovered trolleys, open building debris, and the failure to sprinkle water in construction areas. In an effort to combat smog, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire division, including Lahore. This section allows legal action against various activities that contribute to pollution, such as burning waste and crop residue, as well as keeping or disposing of building debris improperly.
The Punjab Government’s spokesperson stated that the final decision on the weekly holiday and other anti-smog measures would be taken by the provincial cabinet. This includes the “work from home” proposal for educational and government institutions. Recommendations from experts and related departments will be reviewed in the next cabinet meeting. Despite these efforts, a significant faction of Lahore’s trader union has opposed the proposal to close markets every Wednesday for two months due to smog. They argued that other sources of pollution, such as factories, rickshaws, and brick kilns, should be targeted instead. Business conditions have already been challenging due to high inflation, and they believed that these forced closures would further harm the economy.
Mujahid Maqsood Butt, the president of the Association of Traders, has called on the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab to reconsider the decision to close markets on Wednesdays. The commissioner Lahore said traders could open markets on Sundays as per their requirement. Commissioner Lahore assured that decisions will be made taking businessmen into confidence. Commissioner Lahore encouraged the traders association to plant trees Moreover, all the markets, educational institutions and offices in Lahore will open as usual on Wednesday (today). He added that a final decision was yet to be taken on the expert suggestions and recommendations to be submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog and all the suggestions and recommendations for the solution of smog will be reviewed in the next meeting of the cabinet.
In the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog, several proposals were presented regarding the reduction of smog, he added and said several recommendations were also presented by the experts and related departments in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Smog measures. The spokesperson said, due to rain in Lahore, Air Quality Index has reached 55 adding a plan of action will be determined for the continuation of reduction in Air Quality Index.