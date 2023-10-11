Rally held to support Palestinians in Khyber

Khyber - On the fourth day after Hamas launched an assault on Israel, a rally in support of Palestine was held at Babe- Khyber, Jamrud, on Tuesday.

Under the auspices of Fata Qaumi Jirga, numerous locals, including tribal elders and political figures, carried banners inscribed with slogans supporting the Palestinian people.

Addressing the gathering, the head of Fata Qaumi Jirga, Malik Bismellah Khan, along with Said Kabeer Afridi, Haji Muhammad Ameen, and others, expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people who have made unparalleled sacrifices. They strongly condemned Israel’s bombings of residential areas, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent Palestinian citizens, including 65 children. “Besides offering financial assistance, we are prepared to stand alongside our Palestinian brothers to oppose the occupying Israeli forces and fight for their freedom and the dignity of Al-Quds,” they affirmed.

They called upon the international community to intervene and stop Israel from targeting residential buildings and schools, which have led to civilian casualties. It is worth mentioning that, to date, 900 Israelis and 770 Palestinians have lost their lives in this conflict, with 100 to 150 Israelis taken hostage during the fighting.