RBISE announces Intermediate part-I result

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) here on Tuesday announced the Intermediate part-I result 2023 while the passing percentage remained at 43.66 pc.

According to Controller Examination RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi, total 63,892 students remained present in the examinations including 25,625 male and 38267 female students. There were total 58,843 regular and 5049 private students.

27,896 students passed the exam while 35,848 students remained unsuccessful. Nearly 1500 students remained absent from the exams.

The RBISE spokesman informed that the students can check the results on www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. In case of any difficulty, the students can contact controller examination office on 051-5450917 and 051-5450918.