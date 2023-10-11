Resplendent FCCU- Sanguinity in stygian epoch

LAHORE-In Forman Christian College University at the Velte Hall hostel, amidst the tides of pessimism within the precincts of Pakistan, a coterie of formanities decided to embark on an anachronistic voyage of eliciting optimism. The residents of Velte Hall conceived a machination of designing a euphonious factionemblazed with buoyant emotions and smiling faces. The cedars of knowledge have served the disciples of Forman Christian College to construct the vessels of optimism whose burning chisels would be utilized to sculpt the façade of this institution. Being cognizant of the news they read from The Nation newspaper and the contestations that have embroiled their nation, these students under the aegis of their Resident Assistant and President of English Society Mr Irfan Ul Haq, who is also a student of English Department- conceived the idea of alleviating and assuaging the disconsolation of their academic counterparts. The photography of Mr Jahazaib and the instrumental collaboration of Mr Anus Hayat and Mr Rafi amplified the decibels of euphony and ameliorated the despondenceand desperation in moods of their nocturnal compatriots.

The eupeptic message these literature enthusiasts wanted to deliver to Pakistan was of consonance with tides of time and a puissant conviction in the lands of our nation which would dissuade the Cimmerian disgruntlements, xenophobic nationalism and inveterate ostracism from the company of majoritarian features. The communication of Denominational Plurality of Pakistan was accentuated as theyattempted to situate themselves within the corridors of diversity of this country. To enshrine, the mellifluent photons of formanities, in concomitance with their luminous receptiveness, have ventured to radiate the stygian firmament of our nation. May Pakistan rests within the alcoves of happiness by venturing out of the ensnaring and enervating realms of desolating melancholy as these disciples of FCCU attempted to actualize the anticipations of emancipation from the manacles of International alienation.