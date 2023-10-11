Rizwan, Abdullah hit tons as Pakistan down Sri Lanka after record run-chase 

HYDERABAD - Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan struck gutsy centuries to power Pakistan to pull off the highest World Cup run-chase in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

Set to chase a daunting 345, Pakistan knocked off the winning runs with 10 balls to spare to hand Sri Lanka a six-wicket defeat, their second in the tournament. Team Green, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they had slipped to 37/2 in the eighth over as opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (12) and captain Babar Azam (10) failed to score big.

Following the slump, Mohammad Rizwan joined Abdullah Shafique in the middle and the pair launched an astounding recovery. They recorded a marathon partnership that saw them adding 176 runs to the total with Abdullah scoring his maiden ODI century. Matheesha Pathirana then finally broke the shackles for Sri Lanka when he got rid of the Abdullah at his personal score of 113 off 103 balls, laced up with 10 fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan then took the reins of Pakistan run chase and he stitched a crucial 95-run partnership with Saud Shakeel, who scored a 30-ball 31 before perishing in the 45th over. Rizwan held his ground firm and hit the winning runs for Pakistan in the penultimate over after notable support from Iftikhar Ahmed, who remained unbeaten on 22 in just 10 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes. Dilshan Madushanka bagged 2-60 while MaheeshTheekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got a wicket each. Opting to bat first, Sri Lankan batters dominated the struggling Pakistan bowling attack to set a massive total, courtesy of Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s centuries.

Following an early blow, Kusal Mendis joined Pathum Nissanka and put together an anchoring 102-run stand which lasted in the 18th over when Shadab Khan got rid of the latter. Nissanka struck seven boundaries and a six on his way to a 61-ball 51. Mendis was then involved in yet another century-plus partnership when he stitched 111 runs for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama before finally perishing in the 29th over. He top-scored for Sri Lanka with a quickfire 122 in just 77 deliveries, laced up with 14 boundaries and six sixes.

Following his departure, Samarawickrama took the reins of Sri Lanka’s batting charge and put on brief yet crucial partnerships with Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka before finally perishing in the 48th over. He hit 11 fours and two sixes on his way to an 89-ball 108.

Pakistan bowlers recollected themselves after Samarawickrama’s dismissal and made a late comeback to stop the flow of runs but Sri Lanka still managed to set a daunting target for Babar Azam’s side. Hasan Ali grabbed four wickets while Haris Rauf took two and Shadab Khan, M Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi made one scalp each.

Meanwhile in another ICC World Cup 2023 match of the day, opening batter Dawid Malan scored a blistering knock of 140 off 107 before Reece Topley’s four-fer propelled England to a thumping 137-run victory over Bangladesh. Set to chase a mammoth 365, Bangladesh could score 227 despite Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim’s half-centuries. Topley led the bowling attack for England with 4/43, followed by Chris Woakes (2/49) while Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Mark Wood and Livingstone struck out a batter each.

Earlier put into bat first, England posted a mammoth total of 364-9 on the board in 50 overs. Dawid Malan batted strongly and smashed 140 off 107 balls, laced with 16 fours and 5 sixes while Joe Root hammered 68- ball 82. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan clinched 4 wickets for 71 while Shoriful Islam claimed 3 wickets for 75