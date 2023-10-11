Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against dollar
Agencies
October 11, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 24th con­secutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.15 against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs280.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.65. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.3 and Rs280, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.11 to close at Rs297.54 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs296.43, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs1.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.11 as compared to the last closing of Rs342.95. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 32 and 30 paisa to close at Rs76.36 and Rs74.78, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023