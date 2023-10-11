Rupee gains Rs1.15 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed the 24th con­secutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.15 against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs280.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.65. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.3 and Rs280, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.11 to close at Rs297.54 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs296.43, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs1.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.11 as compared to the last closing of Rs342.95. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 32 and 30 paisa to close at Rs76.36 and Rs74.78, respectively.