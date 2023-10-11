SBP and PSED to hold Inter-School competitions 

LAHORE - Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz and DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, visited Govt Pilot Higher Secondary School Wahdat Road to launch sports activities in schools on Tuesday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, DSO Lahore Tariq Khanzada, Principal Govt Pilot Higher Secondary School Waseem Butt, CEO Education Pervaiz Akhtar and a large number of students were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, Wahab Riaz said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP), in collaboration with Punjab School Education Department (PSED), will organize Inter- School competitions in which the sports events of class six, eight and bigger classes will be conducted. He said that Sports Board Punjab will also launch Sports Talent Hunt Programme under which the trials of seven games such as cricket, hockey, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton and athletics will be conducted in U-12 and U-16 age group categories.