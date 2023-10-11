SCCI calls for rationalisation of tariffs to enhance cross-border trade

Peshawar - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, has called for the rationalization of duties and tariffs on exported items to enhance cross-border mutual trade and exports.

Ishaq emphasized that the high duties on imported items were fostering transit and illegal trade, which needed to be eliminated. He urged both Islamabad and Kabul to collaborate on developing a joint mechanism to remove hindrances and facilitate smooth trade between the two neighboring countries. Additionally, he called for reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the taxation system, with a focus on supporting the business community.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks during a meeting with a 24-member traders’ delegation led by Ghulam Bilal Javed at the chamber house on Tuesday. Present at the meeting were Sanaullah Khan, Senior Vice President; Ijaz Afridi, Vice President; and Sajjad Aziz, Secretary-General of the chamber, among others.

The chamber president highlighted that Pak-Afghan mutual trade had declined to $400 to $500 million, down from approximately $2.5 billion a few years ago.

Members of the business community voiced concerns about the repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees and the current state of the national economy.

They also brought attention to other issues negatively impacting trade and commercial activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq assured the business community that these issues would be given top priority, with relevant authorities at the federal and provincial levels being approached efficiently. He urged the government to take pragmatic steps to create a conducive business environment to revive the struggling economy.

In the meantime, a delegation from the Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), led by its Acting President Ayub Zakori, and a delegation from the Khyber Bazar Carpet Association, led by former President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, also met with the SCCI president.

The industrialists’ delegation included Senator Nauman Wazir, Senior Member of IAP Malik Niaz Ahmad, Farhad Asfandyar, Haris Mufti, Junaid Altaf, Salman Altaf, Secretary-General Muqtasid Ahsan, and others.

Ayub Zakori and other members of the delegations congratulated the president and senior vice president of the chamber, expressing their best wishes and hope that they would serve the business community with renewed passion and dedication.

Fuad Ishaq assured the IAP delegation that the SCCI would address all the issues raised during the meeting with the relevant federal and provincial authorities, resolving them on a priority basis.