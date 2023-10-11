Security personnel at Security Zone briefed to perform effective duties

Islamabad-Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the security personnel deputed at High Security Zone were briefed to perform effective duties and be ready to deal with any untoward incident in a timely manner, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that SP Security visited the pickets of the high security zone and briefed the Islamabad Capital Police personnel who were deputed to security duties. The high security zone encompasses pivotal government and private establishments, diplomatic missions, and other vital assets, necessitating an unwavering focus on their safeguarding, he added.

The security personnel were briefed by avoiding the use of mobile phones and ensuring the bulletproof jackets and helmets. Officials should remain alert during duty and keep a close watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals. SP Security also directed the personnel on duty to uphold the highest standards of diligence and professionalism, cultivating a positive rapport with citizens.

Citizens are also urged to promptly report any perceived suspicious activity or individuals to the helpline “Pucar-15.”