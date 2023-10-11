IHC removes objections on Imran’s plea on security in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday removed the objections of the registrar office on intra court (ICA) ap­peal seeking provision of security and facilities to PTI chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

The court directed the registrar office to fix the case for hearing. A two-judge bench com­prising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muham­mad Tahir heard the case. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marawat read out the verdict of a single member bench dated Sep­tember 25, regarding the shifting of Imran to Adiala Jail. The lawyer said that the bench had not passed any order regarding the provision of facilities to the chairman PTI and permission to meet his lawyers and family mem­bers. He said that the jail administration was per­mitting the family of the chairman PTI to meet him twice a week. Only the four lawyers were being allowed to meet him, he said. He prayed the court to amend the judgment of the single member bench.