Smog: LHC orders Rs5,000 fine on washing vehicles at home, wrong parking

In a step towards controlling smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered authorities to fine vehicles over wrong parking and individuals washing their vehicles at homes, in the provincial capital.

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the written verdict on the petitions seeking the court’s intervention to curb the threat of smog.

The LHC in its written order directed authorities to slap a fine of Rs5,000 on the individuals washing their vehicles in their homes and a fine of Rs5,000 over wrong parking in the city. The written order also directed the authorities to issue tickets to motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

The Lahore Development Authority has been directed to not initiate any development project in the city before obtaining prior information from the court and the Environmental Department.

In the last hearing, the high court also showed its resentment over the LDA. “Why the caretaker Punjab government is in a hurry for development projects, can’t it wait for four months,” Justice Karim remarked.