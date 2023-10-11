Stock market gains 418 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 418.48 points, a positive change of 0.88 percent on Tuesday, clos­ing at 48,140.28 points against 47,721.80 points the previous day. A total of 350,067,949 shares valu­ing Rs10.762 billion were traded during the day as compared to 233,661,179 shares valuing Rs7.076 bil­lion the previous day. As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 94 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 33,899,306 shares at Rs2.46 per share, Pak Refinery with 26,344,125 shares at Rs16.43 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,344,125 shares at Rs1.30 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs550.00 per share price, closing at Rs21,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs69.99 rise in its per share price to Rs1,144.99. Nestle Paki­stan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs100.00 per share closing at Rs7,000.00, followed by Thal Ind Crop with a Rs10.90 decline to close at Rs227.09.