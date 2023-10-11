Strategy devised to check smog

SIALKOT - The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown against those who cause smog and punishments and fines will be imposed accord­ing to the new rules.

Instructions were issued to report on a daily basis to Administrative Officers, Environment, Road Transport, Solid Waste Management Com­pany and Agriculture Department officers.

Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC) Mu­hammad Iqbal expressed these views while addressing District Anti-Smog Committee meeting.

Thee meeting was attended by Assistant Com­missioners (ACs) Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Faisal, Qamar Mahmood Manj, Ahsan Mumtaz, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Sajjad Mahmood, DO Environ­ment Waseem Ahsan and Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Warriach.

ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said that the Punjab government and Environment De­partment had framed new rules for taking ac­tion against violators along with an awareness campaign to prevent smog, according to which against those who burn crop residues in fields a fine of Rs.15,000 per acre would be imposed along with criminal proceedings.

He said that kilns without zigzag technology and factories running without air pollution con­trol devices would face prosecution with fine from Rs.1,00,000 to Rs.5,00,000.