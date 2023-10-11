Strong academia-industry linkages imperative to disseminate modern tech: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD - Strong academia-industry linkages were imperative to disseminate modern technology and mechanization among the farming community that would help ensure food security in the country, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
He was talking to Head of Finance Development Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Amer Aziz and Development Finance Solutions Head Muhammad Imran during a meeting here on Tuesday.
He said that UAF had developed more than sixty products for commercialization and efforts were being made to reach out to the common farmer with strong academia-industry linkages in addition to strengthen outreach programs.
He said that UAF had been declared Agri-Tech Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority that will gear up the efforts to put the country’s agriculture on a scientific basis.