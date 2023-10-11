Wednesday, October 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three flour mills sealed

APP
October 11, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Food department on Tuesday sealed three flour mills in the provincial capital due to alleged grinding of rice and millet with wheat. The licenses of these mills were also canceled.

Teams from the food department inspected the flour mills located on Charsadda Road and GT Road and found evidence of adulteration in wheat grinding and supplying the same to the market. Assistant Food Controller Jamshed Afridi emphasized that providing quality food items to the citizens is a top priority for the Food Department, and there will be no compromise on the quality of food products.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023