Three flour mills sealed

PESHAWAR - The Food department on Tuesday sealed three flour mills in the provincial capital due to alleged grinding of rice and millet with wheat. The licenses of these mills were also canceled.

Teams from the food department inspected the flour mills located on Charsadda Road and GT Road and found evidence of adulteration in wheat grinding and supplying the same to the market. Assistant Food Controller Jamshed Afridi emphasized that providing quality food items to the citizens is a top priority for the Food Department, and there will be no compromise on the quality of food products.