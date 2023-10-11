Transfers, postings in HESCO

HYDERABAD-To ensure the progressive monitoring of on-going Anti-Theft electricity drive, the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has made transfers and postings of the officers. According to announcement here on Tuesday, SDO Operation Sub-Division HESCO Saddar Waseem Ahmed Korai has been transferred and posted as Acting XEN (Const:) Division –II HESCO Hyderabad against the vacant post while Manzoor Elahi LS-1 (B.E) Operation Sub Division HESCO Hussainabad has been tranfered and posted as Acting SDO Operation Sub Division HESCO Saddar vice sr.no 01.