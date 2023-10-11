UN calls Gaza siege illegal as Hamas, Israel war escalates

UN rights chief urges to spare civilian population n Israel death toll rises to more than 1,000 in Hamas attacks n Gaza death toll reaches 830, with 4,250 injured n Hamas says will kill hostages if Israeli attacks on civilians continue n Israel claims bodies of Hamas fighters found at border village along Israeli residents n France says 8 citizens confirmed dead as US reports 20 Americans missing from Israel n Four Palestinian journalists martyred in Israel Gaza strikes.

GAZA CITY/JERUSALEM - More than 1,000 Israelis were killed in attack by Hamas on Israel over the weekend, according to the Israe­li Embassy in the US. The death toll now stands at 1,008, with at least 3,418 injured, the embassy said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Israel Defense Forces said it “cannot confirm or deny” these re­ports from the embassy. An IDF spokesperson told CNN that it is aware of over 900 deaths. The bod­ies of approximately 1,500 Hamas at­tackers were recovered inside Isra­el since the Islamist group’s surprise attack early Sunday, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conri­cus said Tuesday.

On the other hand, the death toll in Gaza rose to 830 people killed, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday, with another 4,250 people injured. Internet dis­ruptions are affecting the death toll updates, the ministry said.

An Israeli army general while giving details of what he calls a “massacre” at the Kfar Aza kibbutz in Israel, just a short distance from the boundary with the Gaza Strip said. “You see the ba­bies, the mothers, the fathers, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms and how the terrorist kills them,” said Maj Gen Itai Veruv, as quoted by the Reuters news agency. “It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. It’s a massacre,” he added. The bodies of Hamas mili­tants were found at the site, along with those of Israeli residents.

The Hamas movement has an­nounced to kill an Israeli hostage every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning as Israel mobilised some 300,000 reservists and imposed a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, de­nying the enclave’s millions of resi­dents access to food, water and fuel.

‘THE LAWS OF WAR’

The United Nations (UN) humani­tarian relief agency has called for an immediate release of all hostages in the conflict. Its chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement that his call to all sides was “unequivocal”:

“The laws of war must be up­held. Those held captive must be treated humanely. Hostages must be released without delay, says Martin Griffiths UN human­itarian aid chief. In Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Terri­tories, all parties must stop tar­geting civilians and Hamas and other armed groups must im­mediately release their hostag­es, UN rights chief Volker Türk said on Tuesday.

Mr. Türk also warned against indiscriminate or dispropor­tionate action against Gaza and expressed concern over the “full siege” of the territory ordered by the Israeli authorities on Monday, shutting off electricity, water, food and fuel supplies.

He stressed that collective punishment of an entire popu­lation was prohibited under in­ternational humanitarian law. Complicating the response was the fact that airstrikes have damaged 18 UNRWA facilities in the Gaza Strip, including a school for the visually impaired and the agency’s headquarters in Gaza City, Ms. Alrifai said. “International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civil­ian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks,” Turk said in a statement.

The siege risk seriously com­pounding the already dire hu­man rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of in­creasing numbers of injured, the statement said.

“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods es­sential for their survival is pro­hibited under international hu­manitarian law,” Turk said.

‘ISRAELI BORDER VILLAGE’

Reporters Tuesday visited the village of Kfar Aza - the site of a ‘massacre committed by Hamas’ near the border with Gaza. Until this morning fighting was still going on in the kibbutz. That’s why Israeli soldiers are only now collecting the bodies of res­idents who were murdered.

Soldiers told the BBC that Hamas stormed in, burning homes and killing families. An Israeli officer said some of the dead had been beheaded.

FRANCE SAYS 8 CITIZENS CONFIRMED DEAD

Eight French citizens have been confirmed dead and 20 others remain missing follow­ing the Hamas attacks against Israel, French Foreign Min­ister Catherine Colonna said Tuesday.

“I must inform you, with im­mense sadness, that we regret the death of eight compatri­ots in these Hamas terrorist at­tacks and we have lost contact with 20 French citizens who went missing near Gaza,” Col­onna told the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French Na­tional Assembly.

Those missing include at least one child, Colonna said, but it is possible several children are among the missing. The num­bers are likely to continue to rise — France previously said four citizens were dead and 14 missing — as Israeli authorities continue to identify victims, the foreign minister said.

Separately, the French gov­ernment is in contact with Air France to organize a spe­cial flight Thursday to evacu­ate French citizens who wish to leave Israel, according to Col­onna The Biden administration believes there are “20 or more Americans” missing from Israel as of Tuesday, but that number does not necessarily reflect the number of hostages in Hamas custody at this time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

PALESTINIAN JOURNALISTS KILLED

Four Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City Tuesday, me­dia unions and officials said, as heavy fighting raged for a fourth day. The latest deaths bring the number of Palestinian journalists killed in the fighting since Saturday to eight, the Pal­estinian Press Union said in a statement.

Another union, the Gaza jour­nalists’ syndicate, announced earlier “the martyrdom of three journalists in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing Israeli ag­gression”.

The chief of Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office, Sal­ameh Maarouf, identified the three as Said al-Taweel, direc­tor of Al-Khamisa news agen­cy; press photographer Mo­hammed Sobboh, and Hisham Nawajhah, a correspondent for a Gaza news agency.

They were killed in a strike while covering the evacuation of a residential building near Gaza City’s fishing port, Maarouf said, condemning Israel’s “crim­inal behaviour against journal­ists”. Members of the press were standing several dozen metres (yards) from the building after a resident received a telephone call from the Israeli army warn­ing of an imminent strike, an AFP correspondent reported.

Witnesses said the Israe­li strike hit a different building, closer to where the journalists had been.

Later on Tuesday, the press union said the head of its com­mittee of women journalists, Salam Khalil, was killed along with her husband and children when the family’s home in the northern Gaza Strip was hit in a “treacherous” Israeli bombing.

Journalist Asad Shamlakh was killed on Sunday, the me­dia office statement said, add­ing two cameramen were miss­ing and 10 journalists have been wounded.

Three journalists were killed on Saturday, according to the Palestinian statement and the Committee to Protect Journal­ists. The New York-based me­dia rights group said on Mon­day that Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi, a photographer, Moham­mad Jarghoun, a reporter, and Mohammad El-Salhi had been shot dead in different incidents.

“We call on all sides to remem­ber that journalists are civilians and should not be targeted,” Sherif Mansour of the Commit­tee to Protect Journalists said in a statement.

“Accurate reporting is critical during times of crisis and the media has a vital role to play in bringing news from Gaza and Is­rael to the world.”

ISRAEL RETAKES GAZA BORDER AREAS

Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas as the war’s death toll passed 3,000 on Tuesday, the fourth day of fierce fighting since the group launched a surprise attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu has warned Israel’s mil­itary campaign following Sat­urday’s onslaught was only the start of a sustained war. Fears of a regional conflagration have surged amid expectations of a looming Israeli ground in­cursion into Gaza, the crowd­ed enclave from where Hamas launched its land, air and sea at­tack on the Jewish Sabbath.