Voyage into a world of dreams: 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' hit Pakistani theaters

In an exciting revelation, HKC Entertainment, led by distributor Hammad Chaudhry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Egyptian film, "Voy! Voy! Voy!" The film, directed by Omar Hilal and produced by Hilal and Mohamed Hefzy, is set to captivate Pakistani audiences with its heartwarming narrative.

Inspired by true-life events, "Voy! Voy! Voy!" tells the compelling story of Hassan, a security guard who aspires to travel abroad. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers blind football and decides to pose as a visually impaired man to join a team competing in a World Cup tournament in Europe.

This dramedy, starring Egyptian luminaries Nelly Karim and Mohamed Farag, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Bayoumi Fouad, Taha Desouky, Amgad El Hagar, and Mohamed Abdel Azeem. The film promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with humor, drama, and heartfelt moments.

Toni El Massih, Managing Director – Cinemas, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment said, “Since hitting the big screen, VOY! VOY! VOY! has enjoyed both commercial and critical success. We are incredibly proud to bring it to movie lovers in Pakistan, which is the first country outside the MENA region to release the movie, offering audiences a window into the rich culture of the Arab world.”

Distributor Hammad Chaudhry shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are thrilled to bring 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' to the Pakistani audience. This film beautifully showcases the universal theme of pursuing one's dreams, and we believe it will resonate deeply with our viewers."