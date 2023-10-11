WHO repeats its call for end to hostilities in Israel, Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday reiterated its call for an end to hostilities that are causing "untold suffering" in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

"Over 1,000 people have died and many more have been injured following horrific acts of violence by (the Palestinian group) Hamas on Saturday in Israel, and days of bombing by Israel in Gaza," the WHO said in a statement, underscoring that the pain of so many families must be "unbearable."

The organization noted that it has offered assistance to health officials in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

It said that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed Monday on a WHO request to facilitate the delivery of health and other humanitarian supplies from the WHO to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

"Such transport corridors must be protected," it said.

With hospitals in Gaza running on back-up generators with fuel which is likely to run out in the coming days, the WHO said "the life-saving health response is now dependent on getting new supplies and fuel to healthcare facilities as fast as possible."

It noted that the organization is working urgently to procure medical supplies locally to meet demand and is also preparing supplies from its Global Medical Logistics Hub in Dubai.

Additionally, it expressed "grave concern" over the health and well-being of hostages, including elderly civilians, who were seized from Israel by Hamas during attacks on Saturday.

"It is imperative that the health and medical needs of the hostages are addressed immediately, and WHO calls for their safe release," it added.

The Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air and sea. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,900 people have been killed so far in the violence, including at least 900 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis, according to authorities.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, the Gaza Strip has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007.