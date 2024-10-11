Friday, October 11, 2024
11,863 accused arrested, 11,248 cases registered over kite flying this year

Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Under the directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively taking actions against kite flying and use of metal strings throughout the province to protect human lives. A strict crackdown is ongoing without interruption under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in all districts, including Lahore.  According to the spokesperson, this year, 11,863 accused have been arrested, 11,248 cases have been registered, and 10,686 challans were submitted during the crackdown. A total of 82,694 metallic string rolls and over 464,000 kites have been recovered. In Lahore alone, 2,694 accused have been arrested, with 2,627 cases registered, leading to the recovery of 2,301 metallic strings and over 50,000 kites from the suspects.

Staff Reporter

