20 miners killed in attack on Balochistan's Dukki coal mines

At least 20 miners were killed and eight others injured when unidentified armed men launched a brutal attack on coal mines in the Dukki area of Balochistan in the early hours of Friday.

According to police reports, the assailants targeted the coal mines owned by Dukki District Chairman Haji Khair Ullah Nasir, using hand grenades, rocket launchers, and firearms. The attack resulted in the deaths of 20 miners and injuries to seven others.

The victims hailed from various regions, including Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Musa Khel, Kuchlak, and Afghanistan, police confirmed.

Dukki Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Johar Saduzai informed the media that the injured were given first aid before being transferred to Teaching Hospital Loralai for further treatment. He noted that police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel arrived at the scene late, leaving locals and mine officials to transport the injured and deceased to the hospital on their own.

Haji Khair Ullah Nasir reported that the attackers also set fire to 10 engines and other mining equipment before fleeing the scene.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased miners, offering prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. He assured the grieving families that the perpetrators would face exemplary punishment for their heinous act.

Following the attack, police, FC, and rescue teams rushed to the site. Police sources have warned that the death toll may rise, as some of the injured are in critical condition. Thus far, eight injured miners have been shifted to the hospital.

Dukki Station House Officer (SHO) Hamanyan Khan revealed that the attackers gathered the miners into groups before opening fire on them. A heavy contingent of police and FC has since cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.