Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

3 die in road accident

Our Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A tragic traffic accident occurred near Bolari on Jamshoro Road, resulting in the loss of three lives. A car traveling from Hyderabad to Karachi collided with a crash barrier, a Motorway police spokesperson said. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and catch fire. Three persons including two women and one man, lost their lives due to the blaze. The spokesperson said that the motorway police officials including DIG and SP rushed to the scene and initiated rescue efforts. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Earlier, at least four people including a woman were killed as a result of collision between a truck and a car on M5 Motorway near Pano Aqil area.

According to rescue officials, the car was going from Sukkur to Multan when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Soon after the incident reported, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies and injured to THQ hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

Dera police arrest 21 criminals in operations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1728539159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024