Friday, October 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

70 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi  

INP
October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -   As many as 70 more patients have been admitted in various allied hospitals during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi after 111 patients were diagnosed with positive dengue symptoms.

According to the details released by District Health Authority on Thursday, 338 patients are under treatment in hospitals. Since January this year, 2393 

patients have been reported as dengue patients. The report shows 47 patients belonging to Peri Urban areas of Pothohar Town where 26 people were diagnosed 

with dengue syndrome from Rawalpindi Cantt board areas. 9 dengue patients were reported to Chaklala Cantonment area. Collectively both the Cantt areas reported a total of 35 patients.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1728624628.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024