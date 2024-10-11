Aleema, Uzma Khan sent on 2 days physical remand

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain sent Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and , on 2 days of physical remand on Thursday at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Aleema and Uzam Khan were produced in court after their 3 days of physical remand ended on Thursday. Both accused have been in the physical custody of police since October 4th. Prosecutor Raja Naveed sought 15 days physical remand of both accused for further investigation and interrogation. I.O. submitted in court that one accused Yasir Qureshi, during interrogation, disclosed that Uzma and Aleema Khan had provided them petrol bombs, tear gas, axes, hammers, knives, batons, slingshots, explosive substances, etc, for launching attacks on state institutions, Parliament House, Supreme Court and both the accused were harboring explosive substances. Barrister Salman Safdar, the lawyer of the accused, argued before the court that laws are mostly relaxed for female accused; both these ladies are senior citizens, and the prosecution has appeared today with new allegations against them. He further argued that there are only 4 women in Imran Khans’s family, and 3 of them are in jail right now.

He said they should be granted bail and they’ll join the investigations. Aleema Khan appeared on the rostrum and told the judge that they were asking for my cell phone’s password, which I was not willing to give to them; they already had my cell phone. Judge Zulqarnain remarked that you should give them the password and get out of the case. After hearing the arguments, Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain reserved the judgment and later ordered to send both accused to 2 days of physical custody by police.