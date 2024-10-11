Friday, October 11, 2024
Attock police arrest 8 outlaws

Staff Reporter
October 11, 2024
ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested eight outlaws involved in different crimes.

 All have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Fatehjang police arrested Ehtisham r/o Rawalpindi involved in the murder of Faheemullah. Same police arrested Hasnat Ali for making a false call on 15.

 In another attempt, Attock Khurd police arrested Hakim, Madlak, Dawa Khan and Musa for manhandling, injuring and hurling life threats to Afsar Khan and his sons over a petty dispute.

Similarly, Attock Saddar police arrested Sheraz Khan r/o Faqeerabad and Siddique r/o Bahtar involved in illegal transportation of timber.

