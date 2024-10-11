Friday, October 11, 2024
Australia start Popovic era with 3-1 win over China  

October 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

ADELAIDE - Tony Popovic enjoyed a winning start as Australia coach as the Socceroos surged to a 3-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier against China at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Home-town hero Craig Goodwin slotted a stunning, long-range strike in the 53rd minute and set up Australia’s first goal on the cusp of halftime with a free kick that found Lewis Miller’s head and cancelled out Xie Wenneng’s 20th minute opener. Nishan Velupillay then made sure of the win on his international debut with a stoppage time goal in front of a record crowd of 46,291 for a Socceroos match in Adelaide. After a shock 1-0 home defeat by Bahrain and a 0-0 draw away to Indonesia, the win revived Australia’s chances of finishing the third phase of Asian qualifying with a top-two spot and an automatic ticket to the 2026 finals in North America. “I think we did really well, even in the first half. China were very, very compact,” said Saudi-based Goodwin. “Hats off to the boys, we were 1-0 down and after the first two games with the results we had we could have gone into our shell.” China, who have conceded 12 goals in their three qualifiers so far, remain winless in Group C. Australia travel to group leaders Japan next week, and the hosts may be unfazed by their threat after what was a mostly scrappy showing in Adelaide.

