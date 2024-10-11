Friday, October 11, 2024
Azma Bokhari accuses PTI of propaganda, praises CM Maryam Nawaz for curbing inflation

October 11, 2024
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of fostering propaganda groups to spread chaos in the country. Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), Bokhari claimed that PTI’s social media team was responsible for spreading misinformation, stating that as many as 500 SIM cards were distributed to social media influencers linked to PTI to maintain a state of unrest in Pakistan.

Bokhari expressed her satisfaction with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) role in assisting the court to uncover the truth in her fake video case. She also criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, alleging that the KP House in Islamabad was being used as a base to rebel against the government.

In her closing remarks, Bokhari commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts to bring down inflation and reduce the prices of essential items, standing with the people of Punjab during difficult times.

