LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab’s Information Secretary, Shaukat Mehmood Basra, strongly condemned the fascism tactics of government, He stated that the sisters of founding chairman Imran Khan are being targeted through fabricated terrorism cases, and demanded their immediate release. Shaukat Mehmood Basra further said that the entire family of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan has been arrested. Pakistan has been turned into a prison for PTI voters and supporters, he said.