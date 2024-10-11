Belgium come from behind to grab draw against 10-man Italy

Belgium came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw against a 10-man Italy in a League A Group 2 match Thursday in the .

Italy found an early goal when Andrea Cambiaso made a close-range finish in the first minute at Stadio Olimpico.

Mateo Retegui doubled the lead in the penalty area for the Blues in the 24th minute

The Italians were down to 10 men after Lorenzo Pellegrini was shown a straight red card in the 39th minute.

Pellegrini was sent off for a brutal challenge on Arthur Theate after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

After two minutes, Belgium narrowed the gap to one with a classy long-range kick from Maxim De Cuyper.

Leandro Trossard scored the equalizer with his right foot in the 61st minute.

Italy are atop League A Group 2 with seven points, France are second with six and Belgium are third with four points.

Israel are at the bottom of the table without a single point.

Vangelis leads Greece to win over England at Wembley

In League B Group 2, Greece upset England 2-1 at Wembley Stadium as Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice, in the 49th minute and in stoppage time.

England's only goal came from Jude Bellingham in the 87th minute.

Greece are at the top of the standings with nine points, ahead of England, who have collected six points.

Third-place Ireland have three points and Finland are fourth with no points.