By-poll in Khyber postponed due to security concerns

Peshawar - The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the second by-poll for village and neighbourhood councils in district Khyber, originally scheduled for October 20, following a request from the provincial government. According to a notification issued by the provincial election commissioner, the KP government cited the precarious law and order situation in the constituencies of VC Mada Khel and VC Machine Dhand (Samand Killi) as the reason for the postponement.

The elections will be rescheduled once the law and order situation normalizes in the affected areas.