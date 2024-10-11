Child protection unit inaugurated in Swat

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission (KPCPWC), in collaboration with UNICEF, inaugurated a Child Protection Unit in District Swat on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in safeguarding children’s rights.

Key stakeholders, government officials, civil society representatives, and children from the district gathered to celebrate the event, emphasizing the importance of protecting children’s welfare. Deputy Commissioner of Swat Shehzad Mehboob welcomed the attendees and pledged full cooperation from the district administration to support the unit’s efforts in protecting children.

Ijaz Khan, Deputy Chief Protection Officer of KPCPWC, delivered a presentation on the evolution of the Child Protection System in the province. He noted that 21 Child Protection Units have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with more units planned.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, emphasized the collaborative approach needed to ensure children’s safety. He highlighted the need for community engagement in fostering a secure environment for children.

Regional Police Officer Irfanullah discussed the police’s role in child protection, stressing the importance of safeguarding vulnerable children. Wisam Hazeem, Program Manager UNICEF Peshawar, praised the efforts of KPCPWC and the Ministry of Social Welfare and called for increased financial support.

The event concluded with remarks from Additional Secretary Social Welfare Umara Khan, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children in the province. Several children performed on stage and received medals as a token of appreciation. This initiative underscores the ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.