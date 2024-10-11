CM assures Saudi Arabian investors of assistance in corporate farming

CM meets delegation of women rights organization.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday warmly welcomed the Saudi Arabian trade delegation to Pakistan highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.

“Saudi Arabia holds a special place in the hearts of every Pakistani,” she remarked. The chief minister emphasized the PML-N leadership’s commitment to making Pakistan an attractive destination for investors. She assured that Saudi investors would receive comprehensive support for corporate farming initiatives.

Maryam noted that Punjab offers lucrative investment opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, livestock, IT, and telecommunications. “We are dedicated to facilitating Saudi investors in energy, industry, tourism, and textiles,” she stated, acknowledging Saudi Arabia’s role as a supportive partner during challenging times.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with a delegation led by Anbreen Ajaib, Executive Director of “Bedari,” which included 36 female students. During the meeting, the Chief Minister warmly invited a differently-abled student to sit beside her, demonstrating her affection. Anbreen Ajaib provided an in-depth briefing on “Bedari” services, while the students presented a ‘Charter of Demand.’ The Chief Minister engaged with the students, asking about their schools and expressing her support.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish special committees aimed at eradicating harassment in girls’ schools. It was also agreed to celebrate International Girls’ Day across Punjab schools. CM Maryam Nawaz announced the provision of tablets and e-bikes, responding to the students’ wishes, and shared information about initiatives like the Women Virtual Station, Pink Button, and Safety App.

She detailed the ‘CM School Meal Program’ and announced various scholarships, laptops, e-bikes, and other projects for Punjab students. The Chief Minister also took photos with the students, who praised her efforts for the welfare of the people in Punjab, praying for her continued success. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, the Chief Secretary, and other relevant officials.