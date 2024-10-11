CM Maryam focusing to ensure agriculture development: Kirmani

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Thursday that till now 1.25 million farmers had got their registration done for obtaining Punjab Chief Minister’s Kisan Card. He said this while presiding over the meeting held in Deputy Commissioner’s Toba Tek Singh office, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding Punjab Chief Minister’s visit to Toba Tek Singh and kisan card activation ceremony.

The minister said that after printing of kisan card its provision was ongoing.He further said that Punjab Chief Minister was taking all possible measures to ensure agriculture development. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would be chief guest of Kisan Card launching ceremony in Toba Tek Singh.

Kirmani said that under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 1 million would be provided to farmers for getting tractor under green tractor scheme. He said that model agri malls were being set up to provide farmers facilities of international standards.

The minister said that for the first time in country’s history agricultural graduate internship programme had been introduced. Under the internship programme 1,000 interns would be given Rs 60,000 as honorarium on monthly basis, he added.

He also visited Toba Tek Singh sports stadium to review arrangements of central ceremony to be held in connection with kisan card during next week.